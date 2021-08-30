West Bengal: Red Volunteers Reunite Old Man With His Family, Spread Cheer

The Red Volunteer army is a group of CPI (M) cadres who have been doing the relief work in West Bengal ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The kind of work done by them ranges from delivering medicines for free to the underprivileged to feeding the poor who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

And now, they have added another feather to their cap after safely helping an old man return to his family. The man had gone missing on August 16.

On Sunday evening, members of the Red Volunteers in West Howrah received a phone call that reported that an elderly man was lying on the road in front of the Batra Public Library in Howrah. The Red Volunteers immediately came to his rescue and took him to the hospital.

While the man was being administered first aid, a message came on the WhatsApp group of the Volunteer Army. It was the photo of a newspaper, which featured an advertisement for a missing person. The picture in the report was of the old man.

A member of the group Sagarika Roy said that the man was so traumatized that he could not name any of his family members or even tell them his name or address. The members of Red Volunteers then contacted the family by calling the phone number given in the paper. Upon receiving the news, a man named Sameer Saha reached the specified place and identified the elderly man as his grandfather Asit Saha who went missing after losing his mental balance.

Somnath Gautam, a Red Volunteer, told reporters that the man was united with family and the feat brings much pride and joy to the group.

