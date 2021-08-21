West Bengal Registers 36,000 Weddings 6 Weeks After Covid-19 Hiatus

West Bengal has registered more than 36,000 marriages in just the last six weeks after the state government eased Covid-19 restrictions. As of August 20, the state has 9,635 active cases with around 600-700 infections being recorded every day. The huge surge in weddings is owed to thousands of marriages being cancelled in April, May and June when the second wave of Covid-19 almost battered the country. Couples who had to reschedule their weddings at the time got hitched recently.

According to a Times of India report, the state government handed over 9,946 marriage certificates in just 15 days of this month. A government official said that the data is till August 15 and highlighted that Sawan period starts after this when Hindu customs don’t allow weddings during this period. The Muslim community also had a significant share in the marriage numbers before August 10 ahead of Muharram period.

Vedika Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, who had planned their wedding on July 1, postponed it to July 15 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“All the preparations were made and even the venue was booked for July 1 when the restrictions came into effect. After waiting for a few more days when we sensed that the restrictions might continue for a few more days our families decided to postpone the wedding,” Vedika was quoted as saying by Times of India. A pastry chef by profession, Vedika said that she was happy to get married in presence of her near and dear ones as only 50 guests were allowed at the ceremony.

Jayanta Kumar Mitra, general secretary of All Bengal Marriage Officers’ Association, said weddings gathered momentum from the second week of July, and by the month-end, they were rushing from venue to venue to register the marriages.

