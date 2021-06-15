West Bengal Reports 3,519 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in 66 Days

West Bengal continues to witness the downward trend in the daily Covid-19 cases. The state on Monday, June 14, reported just 3,519 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 66 days.

The daily deaths due to Covid-19 have also been steadily reducing. The state recorded 78 deaths for the same period, according to the data published by the West Bengal health department.

The confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached 14,66,776 and 16,974 people have succumbed to the pandemic in the state so far.

Despite the decline in daily cases, the active infections have increased from around 15,000 to nearly 19,000 in less than a week. According to the Corona Bulletin of June 14, only 2,171 people were discharged or cured in the previous 24 hours. This led to 1,270 more people being added to the list of active cases which now stands at 18,921. The total number of recoveries are now 14,28,881 and the discharge rate is 97.55 percent in the state.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate is inching towards the acceptable standard of below five percent. Of the 54,228 tests conducted for Covid-19 on June 13, only 6.49 percent turned positive.

North 24 Parganas continues to remain the dominant region as it reported the highest 584 Covid cases in the state. Kolkata followed with 373 cases. Nadia (209), Darjeeling (214), East Midnapore (222), Howrah (255), Hooghly (236), and South 24 Parganas (252) were the other regions with more than 200 new reported cases.

In terms of vaccination, the state-administered 53,910 doses on June 14 which included 50,805 first doses and 3,105 people getting fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered in West Bengal till June 14 are 1,76,28,642 which includes 1,36,24,422 first-timers and 40,04,220 fully vaccinated people.

https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/ uploaded_files/corona/WB_DHFW_ Bulletin_14th_JUNE_REPORT_ FINAL_(1).pdf

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here