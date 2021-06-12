West Bengal Reports Below 5,000 Daily Covid Cases

The Covid-19 situation in West Bengal has been improving since the last few days. A few weeks back, the state was recording more than 20,000 daily infections which have now declined to below 5,000.

On Friday, June 11, West Bengal reported 4,883 new cases in the 24 hours, pushing the confirmed infections in the state to 14,52,987. 89 Covid-related deaths in the same period were recorded, and the total casualties in the state reached 16,731, according to the state government’s Covid bulletin.

According to the government data, 4,321 patients recovered on Friday, taking the discharge rate to 97.80 percent. This means 14,21,064 have overcome the virus in West Bengal.

The state now has 15,192 active cases. The positivity rate has also declined to 7.80 percent. Out of the 62,614 samples tested for Covid-19, 4,883 turned out positive.

However, the declining trend across the state is not seen in North 24 Parganas where 792 people were diagnosed with the infection as per the Friday’s COVID bulletin.

Meanwhile, Kolkata reported just 422 cases despite being a metropolis, though the numbers of deaths were equal in both the regions at 20.

East Midnapore witnessed 375 new cases, Howrah - 355, Hooghly - 350, and South 24 Parganas - 326. Nadia, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling also recorded more than 300 fresh infections for the same period.

In terms of vaccination, 1,71,24,077 doses have been administered in the state till June 11. Out of the total, 1,31,65,470 people have taken their first shot, while 39,58,607 have been fully vaccinated. The state administered an impressive 1,92,983 doses on June 11. 1,83,690 were given the first dose, while 9,293 people received their second shot.

https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/pages/corona/bulletin

