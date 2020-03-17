English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
West Bengal Reports First Case of Coronavirus as Man Who Returned from England Tests Positive
The man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital after he showed symptoms of Covid-19, official said.
Representational Image. (Image: AP)
Kolkata: A man, who recently returned from England, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first case in the state, a health department official said.
The man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital after he showed symptoms of Covid-19, he said.
Medical examinations revealed that the person had contracted novel coronavirus, officials said.
