West Bengal Reports First Case of Coronavirus as Man Who Returned from England Tests Positive

Kolkata: A man, who recently returned from England, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first case in the state, a health department official said.

The man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital after he showed symptoms of Covid-19, he said.

Medical examinations revealed that the person had contracted novel coronavirus, officials said.

