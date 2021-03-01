West Bengal Reports Zero Covid-related Deaths For The First Time in Nearly a Year

Kolkata: No one died of the coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours — a first since March 22 last year, the state Health Department said on Monday. So far, 10,268 people have died of the virus in the state, it said.

However, the state reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,75,316. The highest of 62 cases were recorded in Kolkata.

The state’s discharge rate improved to 97.64 per cent as 212 more people recovered in the last 24 hours. So far, 5,61,755 people have recovered from the disease. Accordingly, the number of active cases declined to 3,293.

The state has so far tested 85,79,292 samples for COVID-19, including 16,014 since Sunday.

This comes at a time when states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are battling a fresh wave of infection.

The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that 86.37 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. A total of 16,752 new COVID-19 cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,623, followed by Kerala with 3,792 cases while Punjab reported 593 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases, the ministry said. “The Centre has been engaging with states and union territories exhibiting higher active number of cases and those reporting a spike in the daily new COVID-19 cases,” the ministry stated.