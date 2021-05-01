india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

News18» News»India»West Bengal Restricts Number of Invitees to Weddings to 50 as Covid-19 Cases Rise
1-MIN READ

West Bengal Restricts Number of Invitees to Weddings to 50 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

A medic takes swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases. (PTI Photo)

A medic takes swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases. (PTI Photo)

The state government earlier allowed 200 people in marriage ceremonies after the Covid-19 situation had improved in the state.

The West Bengal government on Saturday restricted the number of invitees to wedding ceremonies and family gatherings to 50 to check the surge in coronavirus cases, an official said. The state administration on Friday ordered shutdown of shopping malls, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools and directed that markets would remain open for limited hours - from 7 am to 10 am and between 3 pm and 5 pm.

All "retail outlets providing services relating to healthcare, electricity, telecom, transport, grocery, sweetmeats, milk supply will remain outside the confines of the embargo", a government order said on Saturday. "In continuation of yesterdays order, we have decided to restrict the number of invitees to 50 people at wedding ceremonies and family gatherings and they must wear masks, use sanitiser and maintain physical distance," the official said.

The state government earlier allowed 200 people in marriage ceremonies after the Covid-19 situation had improved in the state. On Friday, the state also prohibited all forms of social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 01, 2021, 22:42 IST