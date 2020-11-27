West Bengal Sambad Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results for Friday (November 27) will be declared at 4pm. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery ticket for Rs 6 can check the result at lotterysambadresult.in. West Bengal Lottery conducts seven different types of lotteries on each day of the week. Here is the list of day wise lotteries that are held by the department:

· Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

· Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

· Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

· Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

· Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

· Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

· Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

In order to check the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a browser and log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘4PM’ and click on it

Step 3: On being taken to a new page you will see the result

Step 4: Match each digit of your ticket number with the list of the winning tickets. If all digits of your tickets match with all the digits of the winning ticket number, then you have won the lottery. If the digits do not match, then you have lost the lottery

If a ticket holder has won the November 27 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, then keep these few points in mind:

1. Produce your winning Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery ticket and valid identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery department office within a period of 30 days. On failing to do so, you will not be able to get the prize money.

2. All winners must note that they will only receive the prize money after the entire verification process is complete.

3. In case the prize money falls under the tax bracket then, the winner will receive the amount after tax deduction.

There are a total of six prizes that are offered in Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery. Here is a look at the list of the prizes:

· First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

· Second Prize: Rs 9,000

· Third Prize: Rs 1000

· Fourth Prize: Rs 250

· Fifth Prize: Rs 120

· Consolation Prize: Rs 1000