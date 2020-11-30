West Bengal Sambad Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm Today; Check Here

The result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be announced today at 4pm. Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results for November 30 will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds a draw for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery every Monday.

Winner of the first prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh, while those of second prize will get Rs 9,000. The third prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is worth Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 250 and Rs 120. Consolation prize winners will receive Rs 1000.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery

Step 1: Open Google and type Lottery Sambad in the search box

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 4PM option

Step 3: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result will display on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is present in the result

Those who win the lottery should claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. To receive prize money, winners will have to go to the West Bengal State Lottery Department office, where they will have to furnish their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof.

The lottery department will disburse the prize money after verification of identity. First prize winner will get the winning amount after deduction of taxes as Rs 50 lakh falls in the tax bracket. Winners of other prizes will receive the exact amount, without any tax deduction.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase tickets of the West Bengal lottery. A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6 and it can be bought from any lottery shop in the state.

Apart from Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, the West Bengal State Lottery Department holds draws for six other weekly lotteries. The other six lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.