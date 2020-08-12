West Bengal Secretariat Nabanna to be Shut for Two Days for Sanitisation Drive

West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for a sanitisation drive, an official said.

The 14-storied building, located in Howrah, will undergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process on these two days, the official said on Wednesday. 'Nabanna' is regularly sanitised as a part of the protocol ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in March, he said.

Though the secretariat functions with 50 per cent workforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends office every day, barring notified holidays and those declared total lockdown.