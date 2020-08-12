INDIA

West Bengal Secretariat Nabanna to be Shut for Two Days for Sanitisation Drive

File photo of West Bengal secretariat Nabanna.

The 14-storied building is regularly sanitised as a part of the protocol ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in March, an official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for a sanitisation drive, an official said.

The 14-storied building, located in Howrah, will undergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process on these two days, the official said on Wednesday. 'Nabanna' is regularly sanitised as a part of the protocol ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in March, he said.

Though the secretariat functions with 50 per cent workforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends office every day, barring notified holidays and those declared total lockdown.

