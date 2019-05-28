Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

West Bengal Sends 31 Crorepatis to Lok Sabha, 23 Have Criminal Records

Khalilur Rahman, Trinamool Congress MP from Jangipur, topped the list with assets worth over Rs 36 crore.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
West Bengal Sends 31 Crorepatis to Lok Sabha, 23 Have Criminal Records
Representative Image.
Loading...
Kolkata: Of the 42 elected Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal, 31 are crorepatis, five more from than the 2014 tally, while 23 parliamentarians have declared criminal cases against them, a study said.

Compared to the 26 MPs in 2014 who had assets worth over Rs 1 crore, 31 out of the 42 MPs in 2019 are crorepatis, according to an analysis by the West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Among the crorepatis, Trinamool Congress MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman, topped the list with assets worth over Rs 36 crore, followed by the party's Ghatal MP and Bengali filmstar Deepak (Dev) Adhikari (Rs 36 crore) and Congress' Malda South MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Rs 27 crore).

While both Chowdhury and Adhikari have been re-elected from their respective constituencies, Rahman is a first-time MP.

Of the 42 elected MPs, first-time parliamentarian from Bolpur, Asit Kumar Mal of the Trinamool, had the lowest assets worth Rs 13 lakh. Two debutant BJP MPs -- John Barla from Alipurduar (Rs 14 lakh) and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato from Purulia (Rs 22 lakh) -- were among the MPs with low assets.

"Out of the 42 winners analysed, 23 have declared criminal cases against themselves," the study said.

In 2014, 8 winners had declared criminal cases against them.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram