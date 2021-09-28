West Bengal: Shootout In Raiganj Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Three members of a family, which included a policeman, were shot by a BSF constable on Monday. One was killed and the other two were injured. The incident took place on the Debinagar Shivbari road, which is in an area that falls under the Raiganj Police Station. The incident has triggered tension in the area.

According to sources, Ripon Roy and his brother Papon Roy, both BSF personnel, were living on rent in the house of retired police officer Nikhil Ranjan Majumder in Debinagar, Raiganj, for a long time. Nikhil’s son Sujoy Krishna Majumder is employed with the state police.

As per a report by police, two women and a man arrived in front of the house around 8.30 pm on Monday. They were shouting and arguing over something. Hearing the commotion, Sujoy came out with his sisters Devi Sanyal and Rupa Adhikari. It is alleged that they were shot at by the miscreants during the altercation which ensued.

Devi Sanyal died on the spot. Rupa Devi was shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital where she is currently battling for her life. Sujoy’s injuries, however, were not serious, said hospital sources. Jayshree Das, sister of main accused Papon Roy, has been detained.

Sana Akhtar, Raiganj District Superintendent of Police, said in a written statement that the main accused is named Papon Roy alias Sujoy. A search is on for him. Raiganj Municipality Mayor Sandeep Biswas rushed to the hospital after receiving the news of the incident and also arranged for the victim to be transferred to Malda. The shootout was due to old enmity between the parties involved, say the police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here