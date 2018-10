West Bengal SI Prelims Result Out at policewb.gov.in, Check Now; PMT/PET Begin November 15, 2018

West Bengal SI Prelims Result 2018 for Sub Inspectors /Lady Sub Inspectors Recruitment have been released by the West Bengal Police on its official website - policewb.gov.in. West Bengal Police had organized the Preliminary examination for the Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector Recruitment on 29July 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://policewb.gov.in Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Result of Preliminary Written Exam and date of PMT & PET for recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police – 2018’Step 3 – Click on Result of Preliminary Written Exam Step 4 – Enter your Application Sl. No, Date of Birth and select your DistrictStep 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://policewb.gov.in/wbp/si-pre-written-2018.php Candidates who have qualified the Prelims are now eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which is tentatively scheduled to begin on 15November, 2018. The Admit Cards for the same will be released on 5November 2018 and candidates will receive an SMS alert on their registered mobile numbers. However, candidates must keep a tab on the official website to stay up to date with the recruitment process.Shortlisted candidates can check more at the below mentioned url: