West Bengal SSC To Resume Recruitment Of Librarians After 8 Years

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will again start the recruitment process for hiring librarians across government schools in the state. The commission started the recruitment process in 2012 and completed it in 2013. Now, after 8 years, the commission will start the process of recruiting librarians in schools, sources said on Monday.

The commission has already been instructed to start the recruitment of librarians by Education Minister Bratya Basu, according to the sources.

According to the school education department, over 1,000 librarian posts are lying vacant. The department will contact the schools across districts to ascertain the exact number of vacancies for the post of librarian. The list of vacant posts will be advertised soon, according to sources.

The recruitment will be made through written tests and interviews. The minimum eligibility to apply for the post of the librarian has not been decided yet. Even though sources told about the recruitment process of librarians, however, no official of the WBSSC has responded regarding the appointment of the librarian.

Meanwhile, the process of hiring teachers in upper primary schools is still stuck in legal complications. The commission has asked the court for four weeks to announce the date of the interview of the candidates who have cleared the written test. That deadline is already over.

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court has directed the commission to complete the recruitment process for the upper primary by July 31. The job seekers have already started a campaign on social media demanding that the recruitment process for the upper primary be done within the time frame given by the High Court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here