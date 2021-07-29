West Bengal Starts Preparing for the Third Wave, Hospitals Set Up Special Paediatric Sections

After overcoming a devastating second wave of Coronavirus, West Bengal is now bracing up for the third wave. Hospitals in the State have already started preparing themselves, but this time, keeping an emphasis on the health of the children.

Taking lessons from the second wave that had triggered the major crisis, the hospitals have now started ramping up their infrastructure.

The AMRI Hospital in Mukundapur, Kolkata has set up special separate paediatric sections, considering children might be more vulnerable to the virus in the third wave. They have set up more than three paediatric critical care sections with accommodation of around 10 beds in each unit.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Dr Saumen Meur, Head of Paediatric ICU, AMRI Hospitals said, “We have prepared 10-bedded ICU section and have also identified the required logistics. We have also got the equipment and instruments required and the same will have to be adapted for paediatric use now. We are also doing intensive training of the nurses so that they can take care of critically affected children."

“Ventilators will be used for critically unwell children with breathing problems. The ventilators that we have are adult-paediatric ventilators that can be used for children weighing more than 15 kgs but if we have children less than 15 kgs, the software will have to be updated. We are in the process of upgrading all our ventilators so that they can be used for both — children and as well as adults", Dr Meur said.

With the possibility of a potential third wave looming over our heads, extensive training is also being conducted by senior doctors and health experts at the AMRI hospitals. The nursing head of the Paediatric ICU unit, sister Sanchita Roy says that special classes are being conducted regularly for the nurses and that, their training includes practical classes as well.

She said, “We have been preparing and training ourselves. Classes are being held regularly by experienced doctors and consultants. We are doing theoretical classes, hands-on training has been conducted in different critical areas so that they can be experienced to handle the patients."

While the third wave is expected to peak between September and October, the West Bengal government has already set up an expert committee of experienced doctors to supervise, monitor and suggest suitable interventions. However, only Covid appropriate protocol and effective management will help avoid the consequences of another deadly wave.

