West Bengal State Lottery: 1st Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakhs, Result at 4 pm

The West Bengal State Lottery department will declare the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for Friday, March 19 on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM. The winners of this lottery can win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 250. If you are one of the lucky winners, then you must also ensure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days with your winning ticket and a valid identity proof. You will only get your money once the entire verification process is complete.

To know the lottery result, make sure you have an active internet connection and your lottery ticket number in hand. For checking the result of Friday, March 19 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and log on to the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”, click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where a list of winning numbers of Friday, March 19 will be mentioned.

Step 4: Match the numbers with your ticket to find out whether or not you have won the lottery.

One ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery costs Rs 6. The lucky winners of the lottery can win the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

All lottery enthusiasts in West Bengal can try their luck, throughout the seven days of the week. The West Bengal State Lottery department conducts seven daily lotteries on each day of the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati