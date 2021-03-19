West Bengal State Lottery: 1st Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakhs, Result at 4 pm

The West Bengal State Lottery department will declare the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for Friday, March 19 on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM. The winners of this lottery can win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 250. If you are one of the lucky winners, then you must also ensure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days with your winning ticket and a valid identity proof. You will only get your money once the entire verification process is complete.
To know the lottery result, make sure you have an active internet connection and your lottery ticket number in hand. For checking the result of Friday, March 19 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery follow these steps:
Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and log on to the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”, click on it.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where a list of winning numbers of Friday, March 19 will be mentioned.
Step 4: Match the numbers with your ticket to find out whether or not you have won the lottery.
One ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery costs Rs 6. The lucky winners of the lottery can win the following prizes:
First prize: Rs 50 lakhs
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Consolation prize: Rs 1000
All lottery enthusiasts in West Bengal can try their luck, throughout the seven days of the week. The West Bengal State Lottery department conducts seven daily lotteries on each day of the week:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati