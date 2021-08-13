West Bengal State Lottery 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result for August 13; Check Details

Friday’s lottery by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is known as Dear Bangabhumi Ajay. The result of this lottery is out by 4 pm on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The prize winners of the lottery will have to report to the office for claiming the winning amount. They will also mandatorily need to carry the winning ticket and a valid photo identity proof for verification purposes. Further, the winners must also note they will need to report to the office within 30 days from August 13. The winners who have won prize money that falls under the tax bracket will get the amount after-tax deduction.

For checking the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery of August 13, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit https://lotterysambadresult.in via any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a link related to the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery of August 13

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein the list of winning numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery of August 13 will appear. Match the numbers with your lottery ticket.

One lucky winner of the August 13 lottery will bag the first prize of Rs 50 Lakh. Following that are second, third and fourth prizes for Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. Along with this their is also a consolation prize for Rs 1000.

Those who did not win the lottery today can try their luck in other daily lotteries that are conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Other daily lotteries are Bangabhumi Ajay, Bangasree Damodar, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Raidak, Bangalakshmi Teesta, and Bangabhumi Ichamati.

