West Bengal State Lottery 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for July 17 at 4 PM; Here's Step-by-step Guide to Check

On Saturday, July 17, the West Bengal Lottery result for the day will be declared at 4 PM on West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website at www.lotterysambadresult.in. The result of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will be announced after a draw of tickets. If you are lucky and win any prize, then make sure that you claim it within 30 days from the declaration of the result on July 17. In order to make sure that the winning amount reaches your bank account, you will have to show a photo ID proof and the winning ticket. Once the verification is done, the amount will be credited to your account.

Those who have purchased the Saturday, July 17 lottery ticket will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 17.7.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’. Click on it

Step 3: In a new window, the list of numbers that have won the lottery prize will open. Match the winning digits with your ticket number

There are multiple prizes that the buyer of this lottery can win, including the first prize of Rs 50 lakh, followed by the second and third prize of Rs 9000 and Rs 500, respectively. There is also a fourth prize for Rs 250 and a consolation prize for Rs 1000.

You can try your luck throughout the week as the West Bengal State Lottery Department organises seven daily lotteries. These lotteries include Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here