West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakhs, Result Announced at 4 pm

The West Bengal State Lottery department has declared the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for Friday, March 5, on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. All those who have purchased the ticket worth Rs 6, can check the results at 4 PM. To be able to check your result, make sure you have an active internet connection and your lottery ticket. The first prize winner of this lottery will get to take home a sum of Rs 50 Lakhs.

If a person does not win a prize in today’s lottery, then they have the option of trying their luck at any other day of the week. The department organises daily lotteries throughout the week, including Sundays. Here is a list of day wise lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi TeestaTuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi TorshaWednesday: Dear Bangabhumi RaidakThursday: Dear Bangabhumi BhagirathiFriday: Dear Bangabhumi AjaySaturday: Dear Bangasree DamodSunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

In a case where a person wins a prize in, March 5 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result then they must make sure that they report to the lottery office within 30 days of winning the prize. During the visit to the West Bengal State Lottery department, the winner must ensure that he or she is carrying a valid identity proof along with their winning ticket. The two things are required for verification purpose so that no fraud takes place. The winner must also know that if the prize that they have won falls under the tax bracket then they will only get the money after tax deduction.

Here is a look at how you can check the result of March 5 the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery:

Step 1: Choose any internet browser and search for www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the hyperlink that reads, “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window where the winning numbers of Friday, March 5, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be mentioned.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the numbers mentioned.

All buyers of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket have the chance of winning the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakhsSecond prize: Rs 9000Third prize: Rs 500Fourth prize: Rs 250Consolation prize: Rs 1000