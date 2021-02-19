West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result to be Declared at 4 PM; Check More Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery department is going to declare the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday, February 19. The result will be out at 4 PM on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery department organise seven day wise lotteries including, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati. One ticket of any of these lotteries is priced at Rs 6. If you have purchased the lottery ticket of West Bengal State Lottery for Friday, ensure that you have the ticket handy while you are checking the lottery result.

If you have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket on Friday, February 19; then follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM

Step 3: A new page will open where the winning ticket numbers will be mentioned

The lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery of Friday, February 19, will be taking home the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

If you are a winner of any of the prizes mentioned above, then make sure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from February 19. You will be asked to produce the winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof at the office for verification purposes. Once that process is complete, the winning amount will be credited in your bank account. In case the amount won falls in the tax bracket, then tax will be deducted at the source.