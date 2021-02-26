West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result Declared Today; Check Here for More Details

The West Bengal State Lottery department declared the result for Friday, February 26, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery at 4PM. Those people who have purchased the ticket can visit the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the same. The department offers a variety of prizes on this lottery. The first prize is worth Rs 50 Lakhs, followed by second, third and fourth prizes which are fixedat Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. Apart from that, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

If you are a winner of any of the prizes, you must make sure that you report to the department office within 30 days from February 26. Carry your winning ticket and a valid identity proof for verification purposes. Once everything is verified, the money will be credited in your account. Those winners who have won a prize that falls under the tax bracket must know that they will get the money after tax deduction.

To check the Friday, February 26, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of choice, and search for West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: When you reach the homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads, “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the winning numbers of Friday, February 26, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be mentioned

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers, to know if you have won any prize or not

In case you have not won any prize in the Friday lottery, you can try your luck in other lotteries that are organised by the department. The price of each ticket for all lotteries conducted by West Bengal State Lottery department is Rs 6. Here is a look at the list of day wise lotteries by the department: