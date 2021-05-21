West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for Friday, May 21 at 4 PM: 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal State Lottery Department organises seven daily lotteries throughout the week. The lottery held every Friday is known as Dear Bangabhumi Ajay. The result of the May 21 lottery will be declared on the official department website at 4 PM. If you have purchased the Friday, May 21, lottery ticket, then make sure you log on to www.lotterysambadresult.in once the result is out. Make sure that you keep your lottery number handy to check the result online.

To check the Friday, May 21, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery result follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Log on to www.lotterysambadresult. in through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink pertaining to May 21 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery on the homepage

Step 3: On a new page when your result opens, match the winning numbers with your ticket to know if you have won or not.

If you have won the lottery, then ensure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from May 21. Do not forget to carry your winning lottery ticket and a photo ID proof during your visit. The purpose of this verification is to avoid any fraud. In case the winning sum is taxable, then tax will be deducted at the source.

There are a total of five prizes that have been fixed by the West Bengal State Lottery department for the seven daily lotteries. Take a quick look at it:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

The seven daily lotteries organised by the state are as follows:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod Lottery

Sunday: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here