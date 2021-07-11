West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for July 11 at 4 pm, How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery department holds various lotteries, including Bangabhumi Ichamati, Bangalakshmi Teesta, Bangabhumi Raidak, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Ajay, and Bangasree Damodar throughout the week. Every Sunday, the department holds the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. The results for the same are declared at 4 pm on the official website of the Bengal lottery department.

The Bengal lottery department offers five prizes on Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. Rs. 50 lakh is given to the individual who is able to bag the first spot in the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. The winner of the second spot is given Rs 9,000 and the third prize for the lottery is Rs 500. The winner of the fourth spot is given Rs. 250, while Rs. 120 is given to the fifth position. Apart from these above-mentioned prizes, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also awarded.

If an individual is able to bag a place on the list, then they have to submit the winning ticket and valid ID proof at the West Bengal State Lottery department. Once the verification is done, the department will credit the winning amount. It is also important to note that if the winning amount falls under the tax bracket, a tax amount will also be deducted. After which, the remaining amount will be credited to the account of the winner.

If you have purchased the ticket, then follow these steps to check the results for Sunday, July 11 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery —

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the home page a hyperlink reading ‘Sunday, July 11 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery’ will appear. Click on it.

Step 3: The individuals will be then directed to the window displaying results, from where they can cross-check the ticket number with the winning numbers.

If a participant is able to bag a place in the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, then the person should quickly claim the reward within time. People have exactly 30 days in hand, days after the results are announced, to claim the reward.

