West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for Sunday, May 2 at 4 PM

The result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery for Sunday, May 2 will be declared at 4PM on West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize of any West Bengal daily lottery is fixed at Rs 50 lakhs, followed by second, third and fourth prizes worth Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

Here is a look at the day-wise lotteries held by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

Sunday: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati

If you have purchased a ticket for Sunday, May 2 Dear Bangabhumi Ichimati lottery, follow these steps to check the result online:

Step 1: Choose any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a hyperlinked option pertaining to the May 2 lottery by West Bengal State Lottery Department. Click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein a list of the winning lottery numbers will appear. Carefully match the digits to check the result of your ticket

If you have won a prize in the Sunday, May 2 Dear Bangabhumi Ichimati lottery, follow these steps to claim the winning amount:

Report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days from May 2.

Make sure you are carrying your winning Dear Bangabhumi Ichimati lottery ticket and a valid photo identity proof to the office. This is required for verification purposes.

After the verification process is successfully completed, the money will be credited to your account.

If the prize that you have won falls in the tax bracket, then you will get the money only after tax deduction at source.

