West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Results for Sunday, May 23 at 4 PM, Check Details Here

The result for Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, which is held on every Sunday, will be declared at 4 PM on West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you have purchased the lottery ticket for Sunday, May 23, lottery then you should keep your lottery ticket handy while checking the result.

If you are a lucky winner of Sunday, May 23, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery then you must claim your prize within 30 days from the winning date. The state lottery department will only credit the winning amount once you produce the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof at their office. The winner must also note that if they have won an amount that falls in the tax bracket then the tax will be deducted at source.

There are a total of five prizes that the West Bengal State Lottery department offers on Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. Here is a look at it:

1st prize: Rs 50 lakh

2nd prize: Rs 9000

3rd prize: Rs 500

4th prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

To check the Sunday, May 23, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Search for www.lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser

Step 2: Click on the link pertaining to the Sunday, May 23, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery on the homepage

Step 3: The result will open in a new window. Cross check your ticket number with the winning numbers.

The Bengal lottery department organises seven daily lotteries throughout the week. These lotteries include: Bangalakshmi Teesta, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Raidak, Bangabhumi Ajay, Bangasree Damodar and Bangabhumi Ichamati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here