West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Results for Sunday, May 30 at 4 PM

Every Sunday, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery is held by the West Bengal State Lottery department. The results for the lottery are announced at 4 PM IST on the department’s official website - www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you have bought the lottery ticket for May 30, then you can check the results once announced. Keep your ticket handy while checking the results.

If you are able to get a place in the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, then you have to claim the award within 30 days. Once you produce the lottery ticket along with a valid photo ID proof at the lottery department’s office, the West Bengal State Lottery department will itself credit the winning amount. It is also important to remember that if the winning amount comes under the tax bracket, then the tax will be automatically deducted and the leftover amount will be credited.

The lottery department offers a total of five prizes on Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. Let’s take a look at it:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

These are steps to check the Sunday, May 30 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery result:

Step 1: Search www.lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser.

Step 2: A link will appear on the homepage which will lead to the Sunday, May 23, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery.

Step 3: The results will be displayed on a new window. Meticulously cross-check the winning numbers with your ticket number.

Similar lotteries are organized throughout the week by the Bengal lottery department, which includes Bangabhumi Ichamati , Bangalakshmi Teesta, Bangabhumi Raidak, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Ajay, and Bangasree Damodar.

