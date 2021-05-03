West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result at 4pm, First Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakhs

The result for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery for Monday, May 3 will be declared at West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. The result will be out at 4 PM. If you manage to win a prize in the May 3 lottery, then make sure you visit the department office within 30 days of winning along with the lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof. These two things are essential in order to make sure that no fraud takes place in the process. All winners must also be aware that if their winning amount falls in the tax bracket then, the money will be credited after tax deduction at source.

In order to check the result of Monday, May 3, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery of follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Through any browser of your choice log on to the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink related to Monday, May 3, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where the list of winning numbers will be mentioned

If your ticket is among the winning numbers of Monday, May 3, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, then you are a winner of any of the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

In case you did not manage to win any prize in Monday, May 3 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, you can try your luck in any of the seven daily lotteries organised by the West Bengal State Lottery department throughout the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

Sunday: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here