West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on Saturday is known as Dear Bangasree Damodar. This is one of the seven daily lotteries organised by the department throughout the week. The Saturday, May 22, lottery result will be declared at 4 PM on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner of the May 22 lottery will take home a sum of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from this, other prizes include second prize worth Rs 9000 followed by third and fourth prize of Rs 500 and Rs 250. Further, the buyer of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery also has the chance to take home consolation prize which is for Rs 1000.

If you are a winner of any of the prizes then you will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days from May 22 to claim your prize. During your visit, make sure that you carry your winning Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket and a valid photo identity proof. Both these things will be verified before money is credited to your account. If the money you have won falls in the tax bracket, then tax will be deducted at source.

For checking the Saturday, May 22, Dear Bangasree Damodar result make sure you have your lottery ticket in hand before you follow these steps:

Step 1: Search for West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 22.5.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4 pm result, click it

Step 3: The Dear Bangasree Damodar result will open in a new window. Match the digits of your ticket with the winning numbers.

If you have not won a prize in Saturday’s lottery, then you can try your luck at any other day of the week. Here is a list of day wise lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery

Sunday: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery

