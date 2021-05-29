West Bengal State Lottery: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for May 29 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is held on every Saturday in a lucky draw game organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The result for May 29 lottery will be out at 4 PM on www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you are a winner of any of the prizes of May 29 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, then you will need to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. For doing so, the winner will have to make a trip to the state lottery office with their winning lottery ticket and a valid identification proof for verification process. After this is complete, the person will receive the money.
Here is a look at the prizes that you can win in the May 29, Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery:
- 1st prize: Rs 50 lakh
- 2nd prize: Rs 9000
- 3rd prize: Rs 500
- 4th prize: Rs 250
- Consolation prize: Rs 1000
Here, it is important to note for all prize winners that if their winning amount falls in tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at source and remaining money will be given to the winner.
The participants of the May 29 lottery, who have not managed to win, can try their luck on any other other day. The department conducts 7 different lotteries throughout the week:
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery
- Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery
- Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery
- Sunday: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery
To check May 29Dear Bangasree Damodar result, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open any internet browser of choice. Go to search tab and type www.lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.5.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ will be mentioned on the homepage. Click on it
Step 3: In a new window, the 29.5.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar result will open
