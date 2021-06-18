West Bengal State Lottery: Here's How to Check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result

The Friday lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery department is known as Dear Bangabhumi Ajay. The result of this lottery is announced at 4 PM IST. Participantswho have purchased the June 18 ticket can now check the result on State Lottery Department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. To check the result, you will need your ticket number.Make sure you have it handy. The first prize winner of the day’s lottery will take home a sum of Rs 50 Lakh.

There are a total of five prizes, including the first prize. The subsequent prizes include second prize worth Rs 9000, third prize at Rs 500 and fourth prize fixed at Rs 250. There is also an additional consolation prizefor Rs 1000.

For checking the Friday, June 18 result for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any browser of your preference and search for the official www.lotterysambadresult.in website

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option related to the Friday lottery. Click on that option

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where all winning lottery numbers will be mentioned

If you are a lottery winner, then make sure you make a visit to the official state lottery department office within 30 days of winning along with your ticket and a valid identification proof. You will need this to verify yourself. Once you are verified by the department,you will be given the money through your bank account. In case, the sum that you have managed to win falls under the tax bracket, then tax will be cut at source.

There are various daily lotteries held by the state, includingBangabhumi Raidak, Bangabhumi Ajay, Bangasree Damodar, Bangalakshmi Teesta, Bangalakshmi Torsha, and Bangabhumi Ichamati. These lotteries are organised throughout the seven days of the week.

