West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakhs

The West Bengal State Lottery department will declare the result of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for Thursday, February 18 at the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM. The department conduct seven lotteries throughout the week. The price of one ticket of any of the lotteries including Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is Rs 6. The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will get to take home a sum of Rs 50 lakhs. The other prizes of the lottery include, the second prize of Rs 9000, the third prize of Rs 500, the fourth prize of Rs 250 and a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

To check the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for Thursday, February 18, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser, and search for www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of West Bengal State Lottery department ,look for a hyperlink that reads Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery 4 PM

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where the winning numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for Thursday, February 18 will be mentioned

Step 4: Match the winning numbers with your ticket to know whether or not you have won the lottery

If you are a winner of any of the prizes of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for Thursday, February 18, make sure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days. For claiming the prize, you will be asked to produce your winning ticket and a valid identity proof at the office for verification purposes. Once verified, the money will be credited to your account. In case the money that you have won falls under the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at source.

Take a look at the daily lotteries held by the West Bengal State Lottery department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati