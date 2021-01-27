West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery First Prize Winner for January 27 to win Rs 50 lakhs, Check Results at lotterysambadresult.in

The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery for Wednesday, January 27 will take home a whopping sum of Rs 50 lakhs. The result of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be declared on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in. Each ticket of this lottery costs Rs 6 and the result will be released at 4 PM.

If you have purchased the ticket for Wednesday, January 27 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, here is how you can check the result:

Step 1:Search for lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser

Step 2: On landing on the homepage, you will find an option that reads Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM, click on it

Step 3: Anew page will open, wherein all the winning numbers of the Wednesday,January 27 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers mentioned on the page

If you are one of the lucky winners of the Wednesday, January 27 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, make sure that you report to the West Bengal State lottery department office within 30 days. The winners should carry the winning ticket and a valid identity proofwhen they visit the office. The two things are required for verification. On failing to produce them, the prize money will not be given to the person.

Tax will be deducted at source for the winning amount which falls in the tax bracket. Here is a quick look at the prizes that one can win as a part of the Wednesday January 27 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 lakhSecond prize: Rs 9000Third prize: Rs 500Fourth prize: Rs 250Consolation prize: Rs 1000

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts daily lotteries throughout the seven days of the week. Take a look at the day wise lotteries that are held:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi TeestaTuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi TorshaWednesday: Dear Bangabhumi RaidakThursday: Dear Bangabhumi BhagirathiFriday: Dear Bangabhumi AjaySaturday: Dear Bangasree DamodSunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati