West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery Result to Be Declared at 4 PM

The West Bengal State Lottery Depart conducts Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on every Wednesday. The result of this lottery is declared by 4 PM at the department’s official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. The cost of one ticket of this lottery is Rs 6 and the maximum amount of prize a person can win is Rs 50 Lakhs. For checking the result for the March 10 lottery you will only need two things including an active internet connection and your lottery ticket number.

The winners of this lottery will have to claim their prize within 30 days from March 10. To do so they will have to make a trip to the West Bengal State Lottery office with a valid photo ID proof and winning ticket. The reason you need to produce two of these documents is to avoid any kind of fraud. Another important thing to note is that all those who have won an amount which falls under the tax bracket will get the money after tax deduction.

Here is a look at the list of prizes that you can win in March 10 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs1000

If you have not won any of these prizes then you can try your luck with any other lottery that takes place during the week. Here is a list of daily lotteries held by:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

To check the result of the Wednesday, March 10, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery follow these steps:

Step 1: Visitwww.lotterysambadresult.in through any browser

Step 2: Click on ’Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’ link on homepage

Step 3: Lottery result will open in a fresh page. Match digits of your ticket with winning numbers