West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangabhumi Torsha Lottery First Prize Winner to Win Rs 50 Lakh

The first prize winner of the Tuesday,January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery will take home a whopping sum of Rs 50 Lakhs. West Bengal State Lottery Department organises this lottery on every Tuesday of the week. Those who have purchased the ticket for Tuesday January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery, must visit lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM to check the result. Those who could not manage to purchase the lottery sambad ticket on Tuesday, can do so on any other day of the week. The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises the following lotteries throughout the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Each lottery Sambad ticket is priced at Rs 6. If you happen to win the lottery, you will have to claim the prize within 30 days of winning it. In order to do so, you will have to visit and submit your winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery Department. This is a necessary step as without verification you will not receive the prize. Another important aspect of the process is that if the prize you have won falls in the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at the source and you will only get the amount after deduction.

There are a total of five prizes that you can win on the purchase of Tuesday, January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery. Here is a look at a list of them:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

Step 1: On the homepage of the lotterysambadresult.in, you will see an option that reads Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm. Click on it

Step 2: Anew page will open wherein the winning numbers of the Tuesday January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery will be mentioned

Step 3: Match each digit of your lottery ticket with each of the winning numbers. If all digits of your ticket match the winning numbers’ digits, then you have won a prize. If that is not the case, then you have not won anything.