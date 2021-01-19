West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangabhumi Torsha Lottery First Prize Winner to Win Rs 50 Lakh
Match each digit of your lottery ticket with each of the winning numbers.
- Last Updated: January 19, 2021, 10:30 IST
The first prize winner of the Tuesday,January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery will take home a whopping sum of Rs 50 Lakhs. West Bengal State Lottery Department organises this lottery on every Tuesday of the week. Those who have purchased the ticket for Tuesday January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery, must visit lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM to check the result. Those who could not manage to purchase the lottery sambad ticket on Tuesday, can do so on any other day of the week. The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises the following lotteries throughout the week:
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
- Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
- Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
- Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
There are a total of five prizes that you can win on the purchase of Tuesday, January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery. Here is a look at a list of them:
- First prize: Rs 50 Lakh
- Second prize: Rs 9000
- Third prize: Rs 500
- Fourth prize: Rs 250
- Consolation prize: Rs 1000
Step 1: On the homepage of the lotterysambadresult.in, you will see an option that reads Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm. Click on it
Step 2: Anew page will open wherein the winning numbers of the Tuesday January 19 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery will be mentioned
Step 3: Match each digit of your lottery ticket with each of the winning numbers. If all digits of your ticket match the winning numbers’ digits, then you have won a prize. If that is not the case, then you have not won anything.