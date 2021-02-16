West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result to Be Declared at 4 PM on Lotterysambadresult.in

The results of the daily lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department are declared at 4 PM on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize winner of the Tuesday, February 16, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be eligible to win an amount of Rs 50 Lakh. Each ticket of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery costs Rs 6. The winners of the lottery have to report to the department office within 30 days of winning. They also have to mandatorily produce their winning ticket and a valid photo identity proof in order to claim the prize. All winners of the lottery, must also know that if the winning amount is taxable, then the tax will be deducted at source

If you have purchased the Tuesday, February 16, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket, follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and type www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search bar

Step 2: On landing on the homepage of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, you will need to click on the option that reads Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery 4 PM

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the winning numbers of the Tuesday, February 16, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be mentioned

Step 4: Carefully match the digits of your ticket with the winning numbers.

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers, then you have won either of these prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs1000

In case, you have not been lucky this time, then there is no need to get disheartened as you can try your luck on any other day of the week. Here is a look at the day wise lotteries organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati