West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery First Prize Winner Gets Rs 50 Lakhs; Results at 4 pm

The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result for Saturday, January 23 will be declared at 4 PM on the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in. The person who wins the first prize of this lottery will be taking home a sum of Rs 50 Lakhs. The most important aspect of the lottery is to claim the winning prize. So, if you’re a winner of the January 23 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ensure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days of winning the lottery prize. During your visit to the office ensure that you carry your winning January 23 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket and valid identity proof, like PAN Card, Aadhaar Card etc. Your money will only be credited to your bank account after verification is done.

If you have purchased the January 23 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket, these are the steps that you will have to follow to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal State lottery department

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option that reads Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery 4 PM

Step 3: On clicking that option you will land at a new page wherein the winning numbers have been mentioned

Step 4: Match the digits of the ticket with the winning numbers, if they match then you are a winner of some or the other prize

There are several prizes that one can take home if their ticket number is among the winning numbers. Here is a list of prizes that a buyer of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can win:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs1000

If you have not gotten a prize in the January 23 draw of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, try your luck on any other day of the week. The price of the ticket will be the same Rs 6 per ticket. Take a look at the day-wise lotteries held by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati