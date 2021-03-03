West Bengal State Lottery Result for March 3: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery result to be declared at 4 PM, more details on lotterysambadresult.in

The result for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery for Wednesday, March 3, will be declared at 4 PM. The buyers of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidaklottery ticket worth Rs 6 can check the result on the official website of West Bengal State Lottery Department, at www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you have won any of the five prizes including the first prize worth Rs 50 Lakhs, you will have to report to the lottery office within 30 days of winning the prize. The winners will also need to carry their valid identity card and the winning lottery ticket to the office for verification purposes.

To check the result of the Wednesday, March 3, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option that reads ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’

Step 3: A new page will open and a list of all the winning numbers of the lottery will appear

Step 4: Match the winning numbers with your ticket

A person who has won the lottery will be eligible to take home any of the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs1000

One important thing that all winners must note is that, if they have won an amount that falls in the tax bracket, then he or she will get the money only after tax deduction.

If your ticket was not among the winning numbers, then you can again try your luck on any other day. The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts lotteries throughout the seven days of the week: