West Bengal State's Weekly Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Announced at 4 pm

The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be announced on Monday (November 2) at 4 PM by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The participants will be able to check the result and search their name on the list of the lucky winners by visiting the West Bengal state lottery department’s official website. The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be made available on lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM.

Amount of sum to be awarded to the prize winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery:

• The winner of the first prize of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lottery will get a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

• The second prize winner will get Rs 9000.

• The third prize winner will get Rs 500.

• The fourth prize winner will get Rs 250.

• The fifth prize winner will get Rs 120.

• There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

Steps to check weekly Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads Lottery Sambad Result 2.11.2020 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Step 3: View the result. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: If your name or lottery ticket number appears in the list, reach out to the West Bengal Gazette office and claim the prize

Important points to note about Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery:

• The winner must present their ticket before the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize.

• The lottery ticket will be valid for 30 days after the results are announced, so the winner should claim the prize within that period.

• The number and authenticity of the lottery ticket will be verified at the state office.

• The winner will be permitted to take home the winning amount post verification process.

• The winning amount will be subject to tax deduction as per the rules and regulations of the state government.

The weekly Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the country.