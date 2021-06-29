West Bengal Teachers' Body Holds Classes For Students In Kolkata

Nikhil Banga Primary Teachers Association has come forward to educate the students of Hemtabad Primary School of Kolkata. The teachers belonging to the association on Tuesday held a teaching program in which about 25 students of the Thakurbari area in the Hematabad block participated. The students expressed happiness while meeting their peers after a long time. Parents of the children also expressed happiness over the teaching program. The schools in the rural areas of West Bengal have been physically shut due to restrictions imposed by the state government to control the spread of COVID-19.

As the schools have been physically closed since March 2020 due to coronavirus, students have forgotten the lessons given by their school teachers due to lack of practice. Now, the teachers from Nikhil Banga Primary Teachers Association have come forward to teach these students.

The teaching program was conducted for the students while adhering to coronavirus guidelines and rules.

Students came to take part in the teaching program while wearing face masks. They were made to sit while maintaining the social distancing. The area was sanitized in regular intervals.

The teachers of the association handed notebooks, pencils and colors to the students to increase their interest in studying.

Gaur Chandra Mandal, leader of the association, said that the students won’t be interested in education just by giving rice and pulses as part of mid-day meals to them.

“Although not regular, if such a teaching program is started in all areas of the district once a week, it will be possible to make the students study. Otherwise, students in remote areas will lose interest in studying,” Mandal said.

Krishnendu Roy Chowdhury, district secretary of the association, said the program was aimed at keeping primary school students in touch with their studies.

“This program will be adopted throughout the district. Today this program was started with Hematabad Circle,” Chowdhury said.

A guardian named Dipali Poddar said the children have lost their interest in studying at home. “Now, with such teaching programs, they will again start loving the study," she said.

