West Bengal: This 4-yr-old Creates Record by Reciting 223 Lines of Tagore Poems in 9 Minutes

She did not even learn the Bengali alphabet, but four-year-old Sampurna has made an entry into the India Book of Records for skillfully reciting 223 lines of six poems of Rabindranath Tagore including Birpurush’, ‘Puratanbhritya’, ‘Masterbabu’, ‘Samavyathi’, ‘Haat’ and ‘Kangalini’ in just 9 minutes and 18 seconds. Sampurna is used to listening to her mother’s poetry lessons on her mother’s lap since she was two and a half years old, her mother Piu Pal said. Listening to others and taking a queue from her mother, she began memorising short poems.

Sampurna has not yet learned the Bengali alphabet, Pal said adding relatives and neighbours used to praise the girl’s poetry recitation. The record for poetry recitation is sudden, she added.

Sampurna’s father Sayantan Pal said that he never insisted on his daughter for the recitations. “She did what she wanted to do and she did it with joy,” he said. Sampurna’s parents have said that the girl will not be forced to take forward any recitation-related activities in the future as well.

