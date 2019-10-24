Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

West Bengal to Abolish No-detention Policy, Bring Back 'Pass-fail' System in Classes 5, 8

The no-detention policy till class 8 had been adopted by West Bengal government in 2010 amid protests from a section of teachers who felt that it would produce poor quality students.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
West Bengal to Abolish No-detention Policy, Bring Back 'Pass-fail' System in Classes 5, 8
(Representative Image)

Kolkata: Abolishing the no-detention policy, the West Bengal government has decided to bring back the 'pass-fail' system in classes five and eight from the next academic session, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon, Chatterjee told PTI.

"This is in conformity with recommendations of the Ministry of Human Resources Development to bring back the pass-fail system in classes 5 and 8. Students would have to pass examinations to be promoted to classes 6 and 9 from the next academic session," he said.

The no-detention policy till class 8 had been adopted by West Bengal government in 2010 amid protests from a section of teachers who felt that it would produce poor quality students.

West Bengal was among most of the states that had earlier mooted revoking the no-detention policy by the Centre but the MHRD left it to the respective state governments to decide.

