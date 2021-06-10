Suffered Losses Worth Rs 21,000 Crore Due to Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal Tells Central Team

The West Bengal government sought compensation for an estimated loss of Rs 21000 crore due to Cyclone Yaas in its preliminary report submitted to the Central team.

This comes after the inter-ministerial team returned to Delhi after its three-day visit to some areas impacted by the cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha. Last month, the cyclone devastated the three coastal districts in West Bengal, including East Midnapore and two 24 Parganas, apart from the Sunderbans delta.

The Chief Secretary of West Bengal Hari Krishna Dwivedi informed the Central team of the damage. However, they were not informed in writing as relief work was going on in Dooars. Sources in Nabanna said the final demand will be issued only after the relief work is over.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave an estimate of Rs 20,000 crore loss to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The seven-member Central team consisted of representatives from the Union Home Ministry as well as departments of agriculture, transport, rural development, power, fisheries and finance. It was headed by SK Shahi, joint secretary of the Union Home Ministry. Before returning to Delhi on Wednesday, the team also held a meeting with the officials of the state’s finance department in Kolkata.

The Central delegation will soon submit its report and according to some reports, the comments of the affected people will also be included in the report. It will then be sent to Home Minister Amit Shah based on which the Centre may release relief funds.

Earlier, Modi had announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

According to one of the team members, the state government informed the delegation that this month during the new moon and full moon tides, the sea water could enter the villages again.

