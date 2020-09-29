INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

West Bengal To Form Rapid Response Teams For Serious COVID-19 Patients

West Bengal To Form Rapid Response Teams For Serious COVID-19 Patients

The West Bengal Health Department has decided to form Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to treat critical COVID-19 patients, a senior official said on Monday. The RRTs will include one anesthesiologist and one medicine specialist to treat such patients, he said.

Kolkata, Sep 28: The West Bengal Health Department has decided to form Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to treat critical COVID-19 patients, a senior official said on Monday. The RRTs will include one anesthesiologist and one medicine specialist to treat such patients, he said.

The step has been taken to strengthen the treatment and patient care services at designated COVID-19 hospitals across the state, the official said. “… Specialists and other medical officers so deployed must stay near the Covid hospitals,” an order issued by the department said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 1:35 AM IST
Next Story
Loading