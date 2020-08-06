West Bengal to Introduce Covid Management System to Solve Patients' Concerns

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced it would launch a Covid-19 Patient Management System (CPMS) through which anyone can receive "continuous updated health report" of their patients admitted at government and private hospitals in the state.

The initiative has been taken amid reports of complaints from patients that they are not getting the latest health bulletin as entry is restricted in Covid-19 hospitals.

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the CPMS is one its kind in the country where getting a patient party’s updated health report will be just a click away on the internet.

“There are 1,144 critical patients, 1,043 patients with moderate symptoms, 1,946 patients with mild symptoms and 1,134 are asymptomatic patients. To start with, there are nearly 4,000 patients whose updated health report will be just a click away. We have engaged 96 doctors for this job that will monitor the health report of the patients and will continuously keep on updating the report to avoid any confusion. They will work round the clock on three shifts,” he said.

Sinha said the government has started to provide telemedicine and counselling facilities and more than 42,584 people availed this service in the last month. University students who completed courses in journalism, psychology and psychiatry have been appointed to this job.

Meanwhile, on bed availability at COVID-19 hospitals, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 23,500 beds are available in 83 COVID-19 hospitals (including private and safe houses) and the bed occupancy is only 39%. "No need to worry about beds in hospitals,” she said.

Banerjee said the cord blood bank in Kolkata will be used for treating COVID-19 patients in addition to the plasma

bank at the state-run Calcutta Medical College Hospital. She also cautioned that no one should impersonate representatives from COVID-19 testing centres and said the people should get their samples tested only at government authorised laboratories.

"We have a plasma bank with antibodies donated by recovered coronavirus patients. The facilities of the government's cord blood bank can be utilised for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)