Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

West Bengal to Use Drones to Deliver Medical Supplies to Remote Areas

"According to the latest Economic Survey, Bengal is ahead of many states in the areas of employment, agriculture, women’s empowerment, school education, and rural roads," Monitoring Cell head Diptanshu Chaudhary said.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:July 18, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
West Bengal to Use Drones to Deliver Medical Supplies to Remote Areas
File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Kolkata: In a first of its kind in India, the monitoring cell of West Bengal government is mulling the idea of sending medical supplies through high-tech drones to remote areas in the state.

The state government is planning to rope in aerial robotics experts in order to implement the concept. If implemented successfully, the scheme is going to be a boon for people living in remote areas who often find it difficult to access immediate healthcare facilities.

Speaking to News18, Colonel Diptanshu Chaudhary (Retd), who heads the West Bengal monitoring cell said, “Yes, we are mulling the idea of drones. The whole idea is to engage technology to serve people immediately and effectively. The concept of aerial robotics is used by many countries. If things go as per plans, we will try to implement this here also. This will be a great help during natural calamities especially during floods and landslides in the hills and Sundarbans.”

Chaudhary said, “According to the latest Economic Survey (for FY 2018-19), Bengal is ahead of many states in the areas of employment, agriculture, women’s empowerment, school education, rural roads and this drone concept will be an added feather. I am sure with this drone concept, Bengal will show the path to others.”

Besides the concept of drone, the monitoring cell is also working on corruption-free Public Distribution System (PDS), pension at doorstep, pipe water and 24x7 healthcare in these remote villages with a special focus on Jungalmahal, hills and parts of Sundarbans where quick reachability is a problem.

Asked to elaborate more on the functioning of the monitoring cell, Chaudhary said, “The monitoring cell, under our Chief Minister, is acting as a huge catalyst to ensure beneficiaries to get their dues at their doorstep and also to curb the corruption at grassroots level which causes in denying the marginalized their daily bread and social schemes.”

“Recently, we travelled to remote places in Purulia and found that nearly 700 marginalised villagers could not collect their pension cheques due to health issues for several months. We immediately arranged the scheme to reach their doorsteps with the assistance of Rahul Majumdar, DM Purulia,” Chaudhary, who is also a Kargil war veteran added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram