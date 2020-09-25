West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says Official

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation, a health official said on Friday. The minister's mother has also contracted the disease, he said.

The 49-year-old legislator from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district has isolated himself at a guest house in his constituency, while his mother has been admitted to a Kolkata-based hospital, the official said. "The minister has mild symptoms and is under home isolation," he said.

Ministers Sujit Bose, Jyotipriyo Mullick and Swapan Debnath had earlier tested positive for the infection and have recovered.