West Bengal Weather: Red Alert Issued For Northern Parts, Scattered Rainfall In South

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall in various parts of South Bengal on Saturday and issued a red alert for districts falling in North Bengal where extremely heavy rain is expected. Following the heavy rain the water level of the rivers may increase in this region. The forecast has come at a time when the districts in North Bengal have been receiving rain frequently for the past few days. Several areas have been submerged under water due to continuous rain.

There is a possibility of a surge in water level in the plains and hilly areas of North Bengal. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in North Bengal are likely to receive more than 200 mm of rainfall today. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Darjeeling, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts. The red alert issued for districts in North Bengal means that residents and authorities have been requested to ‘take action’ to minimize the impacts of adverse weather conditions.

On the other hand, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms are expected in Birbhum, West Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad and Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal. The residents living in these districts are likely to receive relief from the blistering summer heat.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Saturday will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 28 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the morning and it may be witnessed at night with partly cloudy skies.

The monsoon season of 2021 has completed a month now. Strong moist south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal are moving now and hence it is expected that these winds will keep producing heavy to very heavy rainfall across Northeast India and adjoining regions over the next five days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here