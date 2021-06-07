Weather update: South Bengal to Witness Rains Today

Different districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, will get some relief from the scorching heat as the area is expected to receive rain with thunderstorms on Monday, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata. According to the RMC office in Alipore, the monsoon entered West Bengal on Sunday, a day before its scheduled arrival in the state.

The Meteorological department has predicted that monsoon will cover the entire state in the next few days. Currently, the state is coping with the after-effects of cyclone Yaas.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in South 24 Parganas, Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Hughli and Purba Bardhaman on Monday. Due to the onset of monsoon, thunderstorms are expected in Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Dinajpur, Malda, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

The sky in Kolkata will be partly cloudy amidst the possibility of rain on Monday, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. Kolkata will have a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius on the first day of the week. The minimum temperature in the city will be 26 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, Kolkata has received 002.1 mm of rainfall.

According to the weather agency, the monsoon has completely covered the 5 districts of North Bengal –Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar on Sunday. The monsoon has also entered parts of North Dinajpur. The monsoon has also entered parts of North East India and Bangladesh.

The monsoon usually enters North Bengal on June 6. However, it advanced and entered there a day ago. Monsoon winds are also expected to arrive in South Bengal in a few days. Meteorologists have also forecasted normal rainfall this year.

Two high tides are expected to hit the coastal regions in West Bengal on June 11 and June 26.

