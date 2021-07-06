West Bengal: Woman Defrauds People In Nadia On Fake Promises Of Govt Jobs

After the fake ‘IAS’ scandal that rocked the country a few days back, this time it is the turn of the ‘fake CID’ officer. In Krishnanagar town of Nadia district in West Bengal, a woman was accused of fraudulently taking money by promising to give government jobs. The woman was posing as a Deputy Superintendent of Police of CID.

A complaint has already been lodged at the kotwali police station in Krishnanagar town against the woman. The woman allegedly took money from as many as seven people by promising to give government jobs.

According to police sources and locals, the accused woman is Radharani Biswas, a resident of JK Saha Lane area of Kanthalpota, which is situated in the Ward No 5 of Krishnanagar municipality. Biswas allegedly used to introduce herself as a CID officer to Bhawanipore residents, as per the complaint of Munmun Khatun, who has given a written complaint to the police. Munmun Khatun also alleged that Biswas defrauded her of rupees 10 lakh by promising a job in a primary school.

A man called Gaurab Chatterjee said that Biswas had cheated him of 5 lakh rupees in the name of giving him a job in the health department. “I was provided treatment at the Bogula hospital. Later, I found out that her email ID, and appointment letter were all fake,” alleged Gaurab. However, he said that she had assisted many people with food items during the days of the lockdown.

Biswajit Chakraborty, the husband of Arpita Chakraborty who is a former local councillor of the Trinamool Congress, said, “Radharani Biswas is well-connected to senior leaders of our party. She stays in a rented house, but is getting a new one built. She has already cheated 16 people so far as I know.”

