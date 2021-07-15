West Bengal: Youth Throws Acid At Class 12 Student For Rejecting His Love Proposal

A youth has thrown acid on a class XII student when she was returning to her home after taking tuition classes in Krishnanagar of Nadia district in West Bengal, police said. The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area of Krishnanagar on Wednesday at around 7 pm. The family members of the victim alleged that the accused committed this horrible crime after the girl refused his love proposal.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata in critical condition and receiving treatment. A case has been lodged at the local police station and the accused is absconding.

The accused is a neighbour of the victim student. He used to harass her for a long time. While the victim was returning from tuition on Wednesday he followed her. To save herself the student entered a club in the area. The accused also entered the club and threw acid at the student.

The acid attack injured the student and several others who were present in the club. They were taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital. On the other hand, the student was shifted to Calcutta Medical College in Kolkata late last night as her condition was critical. She is currently undergoing treatment there.

After questioning the members of the club, the police came to know that the name of the accused youth was Achintya Shikari. He chased the girl into the club and threw acid at her face.

The family members have lodged a complaint against Shikari who has been absconding after the incident. The police said that a search operation is underway to nab the accused soon.

The police also said that they will record the statement of the student after her condition stabilizes.

